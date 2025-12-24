Herbert Jack Sauter, 82, passed away peacefully at his home in Sparta, N.J., on Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025. He was surrounded by his family in the hours leading up to his passing from this life to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ in Heaven. While struggling with Parkinson’s Disease and dementia for many months, his love for life and dedication to those dear to his heart never wavered. His compassion for others and desire to remain the loving husband, nurturing father, and committed friend stayed with him until his last breath. He left us with a void that cannot be filled.

Herb, or Bert as he was known to many, was born on July 8, 1943. He spent his childhood years growing up in and around Totowa, N.J., with his mother and father, his siblings, and friends in a community filled with love, friendship, and the rewards of hard work, perseverance, and loyalty to those in your heart. He graduated from Passaic Valley High School in 1961 not only as a successful scholar but also a stand-out varsity athlete in football and track. Bert was seen as a simple man with a heart of gold, and wanted nothing more of his life than to “join the Navy, get a good job, and raise a happy family.” He had very strong values and was well liked by everyone, mostly due to his positive energy and incredible patience...always making time to help others.

After graduating high school, Bert enlisted in the Navy as an Electricians Mate and spent three years protecting our country during the tumultuous eras of the Vietnam war and the Cuban Missile Crisis aboard the USS Walworth County LST-1164. He was honorably discharged after three years and chose to return to Totowa where he secured a position as a police officer with the Totowa Police Department and also joined the Totowa First Aid Squad. Bert continued a life of service for five years protecting the place he called home as a police officer and spent three years caring for the medical needs of those in the community where he was raised.

While working one night on the First Aid Squad, he met Stasia, his future bride of 58 years. They married on September 30, 1967 and enthusiastically began a family of their own with three children...David, Stephen, and Karen. Now a family-man, Bert quickly decided on a career change, and he began what would be a 39 year career as a public-school teacher and school administrator...all while staying dedicated to nurturing the happy family of his dreams and relocating to beautiful Sparta, NJ. He retired in 1998 from the Clifton School District, but maintained his love of teaching by filling interim positions in many school districts throughout many counties in Northern New Jersey until 2010 when he refocused all of his time to his grown children, their grandchildren, and his life-long relationship with Jesus Christ through his church family at the Lafayette Bible Church. Family gatherings were never without Pop-Pop leading in prayer and thanking our Heavenly Father for blessings of good health and abundant happiness. His kindness and generosity...his love for his Savior Jesus Christ and his family...will remain forever in the hearts of those who knew him.

Herb is survived by his wife... Anastasia, three children... Dave and his wife Nichole, Stephen and his wife Ashley, and Karen McCormack, four grandchildren...Christopher, Kate, Bryce, Kendall, and three sisters...Nancy Meara, Mary Murray, and Kathy Flanagan.

He was preceded in passing by his parents, Leroy and Margaret Sauter, his sisters Ruthanne Morrison and Margaret “Sissy” Lang, as well as his younger brother Nicholas Sauter.

A celebration of Bert’s life will be held at the Lafayette Bible Church in Lafayette, NJ, on January 10, 2026 at 10:30 a.m., to be followed by a gathering of family and friends at the church for food and the sharing of stories. All are invited to attend.