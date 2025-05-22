Herbert Stanske

Herbert Frank Stanske passed peacefully on May 16, 2025, after a very brief illness. He was 92.

He will forever be remembered as a cherished father, husband, brother, partner, bonus grandfather - and artist.

He was born in New York City on Oct. 26, 1932, to Frances Rotsch and Paul Stanske and raised in the Bronx.

Herb developed into an incredibly talented and versatile artist who graduated from the Art Career School in New York City.

After serving in the U.S. Army, he attended post-graduate courses in illustration under the G.I. Bill as well as graphic arts classes, then creative design at Columbia University - all while working full-time at an advertising agency.

He ultimately became a lifelong student of art, attending numerous workshops throughout his life.

After marrying in 1967, Herb and his late wife, Carole (Calhoun), settled in Sparta’s Lake Mohawk in 1977. He lived there until his passing.

Their daughter Charlotte, who shared her father’s love of fine arts and valued many decades of his generous mentoring, was raised in Sparta. Their relationship directly resulted in her career as an interior designer and watercolor artist.

Herb enjoyed a more than 20-year career at Nabisco as his last office job and retired as manager of the company’s graphics center.

In retirement, he devoted his time to local arts communities and focused on his love of watercolor and pen-and-ink. His work appeared at the Sussex County Farm & Horse Show, the Dutot Museum in Pennsylvania, the Lever House in New York and in Gourmet Magazine in addition to many local galleries and private and corporate collections.

He encouraged everyone, saying it’s never too late to be an artist, and taught “Easy Art” at the Sparta Senior Center.

Herb served for many years in leadership and mentorship roles with organizations including the Sussex County Arts & Heritage Council, Skylands Annual Art Show, Essex Water Club, Sussex County YWCA, Sussex County Teen Arts Festival, Sparta Area Chamber of Commerce Art Scholarships, Visiting Artists Program at Sussex County Community College, New Jersey Watercolor Society, Sussex-Warren Art Foundation and the New Jersey Art Directors Club.

True to his active lifestyle and zest for life, Herb was a frequent visitor to Upper Lake and the head lifeguard at Tomahawk Lake during his retirement. He enjoyed chicken francaise anywhere it was on the menu, especially Casa Mia - and never turned down a cold Yuengling.

Herb is greatly missed by his daughter, Charlotte Stanske of Montclair; sister Evelyn Stanske of Iowa City, Iowa; longtime partner Frances Palmieri; and bonus daughter Ria Smith and her children.

Herb was predeceased by his loving parents; devoted wife, Carole; and feisty brother-in-law, Bruce Calhoun.

A memorial service will be held at Sparta United Methodist Church, 71 S. Sparta Ave., on June 6 at 10 a.m. followed by a Celebration of Life at Lake Mohawk Country Club, 21 Lake Mohawk Country Club Boardwalk, Sparta, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.