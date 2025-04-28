Ilona Corbett

Ilona Beth Corbett passed away peacefully on the morning of April 28, 2025, surrounded by her loving family and friends after a long illness. She was 88.

Born May 26, 1936, in Queens, Ilona spent her childhood between the city and summers in Connecticut with her family.

Her adventurous spirit and entrepreneurial heart were evident early on - she was one of the original owners of the building fondly known as the Toy Man, where she ran an antique shop and a small beloved eatery, The Sail Inn.

Together with her late husband, Jack, Ilona was a familiar face at Philadelphia antique shows, known for her sharp eye and unmatched ability to appraise a treasure.

Later, she built a successful real estate career with Crane Co., becoming one of the leading sales professionals in Lake Mohawk. There are few homes in Lake Mohawk that she didn’t walk through, sell or appraise - her knowledge of the community was second to none.

Ilona and Jack shared a love of travel, visiting favorite destinations, such as Christmas Island, Bora Bora and Chincoteague. For many years, they split their time between Lake Mohawk and Fort Myers, Fla., before Ilona returned to Sparta in her later years.

Ilona was predeceased by her husband, Jack; her brother, Richard; and her beloved daughter, Deborah Leigh Caruso.

She is survived by her son-in-law, Chris Caruso; her granddaughter, Chelsea Ilona Perno; her grandson, Ryan Joseph Caruso; and her great-grandson, Leonardo Christopher Perno.

Ilona will be deeply missed for her sharp wit, infectious sense of humor and lifelong passion for making a deal. Time passes, but love remains. Until we meet again, Ilona.

Services will be held at Goble Funeral Home in Sparta at noon Friday, May 2. All are welcome to come show support for family and friends and to celebrate Ilona Beth Corbett’s life.