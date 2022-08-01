Irene S. Charles, 93, of Sparta, NJ, died peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Saturday, July 23, 2022, after a long illness. Irene was born February 18, 1929, in Dickson City, Pennsylvania. She was the daughter of Alexander and Petronella Jeryga.

She was a resident of Lake Mohawk for over 65 years. Most of her career was spent in the food service industry. Irene was a strong, independent woman that enjoyed gardening, cooking and spending time with her family.

She is predeceased by her husband Leonard, her son David and her granddaughter Stephanie Bronaugh.

She is survived by her daughters Gail Bronaugh (Wayne) of Lafayette and Karen Kinzler (Anthony) of Sparta, grandchildren Kimberly Maher (Michael) and Keith Kinzler (Kelly), and two great-grandchildren Connor and Nora Maher.

A prayer service was held at 11:30 a.m. Friday July 29, 2022, at Goble Funeral Home, 22 Main Street, Sparta, NJ. Interment followed immediately in Sparta Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Hospice of the VNA of Northern New Jersey.