Jackie Lynn DeGraaf, 37, passed away unexpectedly at Newton Medical Center on Sunday, July 24, 2022. Born in Dover, NJ, she has been a lifelong resident of Sparta Twp., NJ.

Jackie worked many jobs and most recently was a cashier at the Sparta Dunkin Donuts. She enjoyed crafts, artwork and was an avid animal lover.

Jackie is the beloved daughter of Carol DeGraaf of Sparta, NJ; dear sister of Kimberly Carter of Tafton, Pennsylvania; loving aunt of Paul Carter and his wife, Olivia, and James and Jessica Carter; and grand aunt of Penelope Carter.

The family will receive their friends at F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, 1 Main Street, Franklin, NJ, on Saturday, July 30, 2022, from 9-11 a.m. A funeral service at the funeral home will be at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at North Hardyston Cemetery, Hardyston Twp., NJ. Memorial gifts to Father John’s Animal House, 50 Father John’s Lane, Lafayette, NJ 07848 would be greatly appreciated. Information and condolences can be found at fjohnramseyfuneralhome.com.