James Goble

James “Jim” Aloysius Goble of Bucks County, Pa., husband of Mary Goble (Geldmacher), passed away on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024. He was 77.

He played football at Sparta High School (‘64) and University of Maine (‘68, Sigma Chi) and received his MBA from Adelphi University.

He was a 2nd lieutenant in the Army.

Throughout his career, Jim worked for several financial institutions in New York City and Chicago as an investment manager.

He was an avid fan of Notre Dame sports and also loved golf, dancing and spending time near the water in York Harbor, Maine; the Jersey Shore and Lake Mohawk, Sparta.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James Horan and Gertrude Keresey, as well as his brother, Edward.

Jim is survived by his wife, Mary; sisters-in-law, Barbara Goble of Beaufort, S.C., and Ann Alicandri (Pete) of Tamaqua, Pa. He will always be “Uncle Jim” to Mark Goble (Sheila) of Michigan, “Jimmer” Goble (Amy) of Charleston, S.C., Elizabeth Goble of Chicago, Andrew Alicandri (Michelle) of Charlotte, N.C., Victoria Inzitari (Joe) of Bayonne, Ted Alicandri of Harrisburg, Pa., and Oma Devore of Santa Rosa, Ca.

Jim made many friends over his lifetime and brought joy to all who knew him. His family was the most important part of his life. We will all remember him as the greatest story teller ever.

A visitation for James will be held Wednesday, Feb. 14 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Goble Funeral Home, 22 Main St., Sparta. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 15 at Our Lady of the Lake Church, 294 S. Sparta Ave., Sparta, with burial immediately following at Sparta Cemetery, 22 Main St., Sparta.