James Hollar

James L. “Poppy” Hollar of Gettysburg, Pa., peacefully passed away on Aug. 29, 2023. He was 82.

Poppy was born in Passaic, N.J., on Dec. 29, 1940, as the first child to Harold and Claire Hollar of Belleville.

He graduated from Belleville High School and continued to receive his master’s degree from Seton Hall University. Upon graduation, he entered the Catholic Seminary.

However, that plan changed quickly after he met the love of his life, Regina Senger, in a speed-reading course. After dating for three years, Jim and Regina married in 1966 and settled in Sparta, where they raised their four children and welcomed 10 grandchildren.

They celebrated their 57th wedding anniversary in July. Poppy spent 32 years changing the lives of hundreds of high schoolers and even college students in the classroom. He was an English and Latin teacher in the West Milford, Caldwell and Sparta school districts. He was a beloved teacher, named the Teacher of the Year at West Milford High School.

Poppy was the eldest of six children and shared a bond like no other with his siblings. He was not known for his sense of direction, he would often get himself lost, but always found his way back to Smith Street in Belleville.

He was a prankster, jokester and enjoyed scaring his siblings, children and grandchildren. He loved horror movies, Notre Dame football and collecting pens, and he completed at least one crossword puzzle every day.

He was admired for his creative mind and writing ability. He loved to write so much, he often wrote research papers, book reports and term papers for anyone who asked: his siblings, children and even grandchildren! Often, we’d have to have Poppy further explain his vocabulary, so we could better understand “our” paper.

Poppy had the biggest heart. He was a gentle giant. He was selfless and always put others first. He is our hero. Our hearts be will be forever broken.

James is survived by his wife of 57 years, Regina; his four children, Kathryn Jones and husband Chris, James Hollar and fiancée Meliha, Susan Fata and her husband Anthony, who predeceased Jim on July 12, 2023, and Michael Hollar and his wife Dana. He had five siblings, William Hollar, Thomas Hollar, Geraldine Fredericks, Alexis Fraunberger and Mary Andrews, along with his 10 grandchildren, Alyssa, Alex, Shane, Jake, Abby, Emily, Mikey, Jack, Mikey and Ryan.

A Funeral Mass will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 25 W. High St., Gettysburg, with Fr. Aaron Lynch as celebrant.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5 at the Monahan Funeral Home, 125 Carlisle St., Gettysburg.

Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com