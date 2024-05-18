James Milway Jr.

James T. “Jim“ Milway Jr. of Sparta passed away on May 16, 2024, at the Chelsea at Sparta senior living facility with his family by his side. He was 89.

He was born April 12, 1935, in Orange. He graduated from Seton Hall University with a bachelor’s degree and an MBA.

Jim was a leader in all he participated in.

His proudest accomplishments were being an Eagle Scout; being the first in his family to attend college; being an ROTC commissioned officer first lieutenant in the U.S. Army Signal Corps; being an executive at Bellcore, where he was director of purchasing; being a leader in ISM-New Jersey with a CPM certification and many awards; being an adjunct professor in materials management at Bloomfield College; and, after he retired in 1995, starting his own procurement consulting business.

He was very dedicated and an active leader in his church as a daily communicant and Eucharistic minister and in the Knights of Columbus. He also was very active with the Focolare Movement (The Work of Mary) and was involved with its ecumenical dialogue activities as a New Jersey community leader.

Jim was most proud of his family: his wife of 60 years, Mary Jane Hayde; his five children and their spouses; and his 10 grandchildren.

Jim is survived by his children: Laura Gaal, her husband Steve, her son John Hyde, his wife Meghan and their newborn John; Colleen Milway and her daughters Meghan and Jamie; Tim and his wife Jackie, their son Ryan, his wife Cassie and their son Evan; Kerry Mault and her husband Mike, their sons Justin and Jack and their daughter Samantha; and Jennifer Wells Milway and her children Tyler and Delaney.

Jim was pre-deceased by his parents, Helen Driscoll & James Milway; his brothers, Doug and Bobby; and his wife, Mary Jane Hayde.

Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend the wake Monday, May 20 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Goble Funeral Home, 22 Main St., Sparta.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 21 at Saint Kateri R.C. Church, 427 Sparta Road., Sparta. Interment will immediately follow at Sparta Cemetery 32 Main St., Sparta.