Jamie “Norma Jean” Boyer, 76, of Milford, Pa., passed away on March 29, 2026. Born on November 18, 1949 in Dover, N.J., Jamie lived a full life of laughter, love and generosity that touched everyone fortunate enough to know her.

Above all else, Jamie was a beloved Mother and Nana. Her family was the center of her world and that love rippled across many generations.

Her biggest happiness was time spent in nature, with her great grandchildren and her pup.

Jamie is pre-deceased by her parents, Norma Juergensen, and Richard Boyer, and her sister, Cheryl Stillwagon. Jamie is survived by her three daughters, Sheila Jacobus (Voelker), Kym Brown (Voelker) and Janell Togno, her six grandsons and her 12 great grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.