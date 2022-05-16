Jane Dale Feibish, 75, of Sparta, NJ, passed away unexpectedly in the early morning hours of May 12th, 2022.

She is survived by her partner in life and husband of 53 years, Michael, and her three sons, Adam of Wanaque, NJ, and his children Maxwell and Stella; Peter of Manhattan, NY; and Gordon and Allison of Holden, Mass., and their children Nourielle, Saul and Asher.

On October 17th, 1946, Jane was born in Brooklyn, NY, and was the only child of Steve and Ruth Reiner. She entered The City College of New York at the age of 16, graduating with an education degree. During this time, she met her husband, Michael, married in 1968, then moved to Sparta, NJ, where they raised their boys.

She chose to further pursue a master’s degree in speech therapy at William Paterson University. As a true champion of women in her time, she balanced the duties of a demanding career and commitment to family and friends.

She dedicated much of her life to ensuring the care, advocacy, and education of children with special needs as principal of Wanaque Day Training School.

Jane led her life with a fierce passion for family, friends, and community. She was an active and committed member of both the Sparta Woman’s Club and her Mahjong Club. She could often be found lounging in the sun, perusing a book in preparation for her book club discussions.

She enjoyed decorating her home with her plethora of tchotchkes that were sure to impress at the next social gathering. She strategically commanded the lead in nearly every Scrabble and card game, finished the last clues on the crossword puzzle her husband could just not solve, and could often be found pridefully driving a shopping cart in search of another great deal.

She lived her life with a type of infectious joy and affection that brought a sense of loving warmth to all she touched. Her grandchildren adored “Mima” and looked forward to time spent together. They had the opportunity to form such special bonds through her presence in everyday activities and memorable family vacations such as Ocean City, MD, Cape Cod, Mass., and Mystic, CT.

In honor of her legacy, donations can be made to SCARC (SCARC.org) to support her passion for educating the disabled.

The family will celebrate her life on Monday, May 23, at Perona Farms at 12 p.m. and invite all those close to her and her family to attend.

We will fondly remember Jane, and she is deeply missed.