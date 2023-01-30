Jane M. Smith of Sparta passed away peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. She was 97.

Jane started and ran a nonprofit Christian nursery school in Dumont, sang in church choirs for more than 75 years, and was a master pianist for many years.

She was president and a member of the Sparta Woman’s Club from 1972 through the mid-’80s, generating tens of thousands of dollars for charity.

Jane created and did all of the buying for the Garden of Paper for 17 years as well as being the bookkeeper for the Sparta Public Library.

At the age of 96, she became an ambassador for Chelsea at Sparta.

Jane was predeceased by her beloved husband, the Rev. Roger L. Smith. She is survived by her children, Stephanie (Walter) and husband Michael and David Smith and wife Marie and daughter Tricia Smith. She also leaves four grandchildren, Christy Walter, Stephen Walter, Allyson Wright and Lindsay Dischley, and nine great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 11 a.m. at Sparta United Methodist Church 71 S. Sparta Ave., Sparta. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Goble Funeral Home, 22 Main St., Sparta. Cremation was held privately.