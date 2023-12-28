Jeanne Bakelar

Jeanne Bernadette Irene Parke Bakelar of Bozeman, Mont., passed away on Dec. 27, 2023. She was 74.

Jeanne was born on Feb. 3, 1949, to Frances and Ivan Parke in Brooklyn. She was one of six siblings and is survived by all five of her siblings.

After graduating from Catherine McAuley High School, Jeanne joined the Dominican Order of sisters in Springdale, Ky. She stayed with the order for two years before she “quit the habit,” as she liked to say, and moved back to Brooklyn.

The friends she made in life after her convent years were always shocked that she lasted that long, especially since the novices were only allowed to speak for one hour each day.

Jeanne was working for Bell and Howell when she met Larry Bakelar of Sparta. After two years of dating, they married in 1971 and moved to Sparta, where they had their first and only child, Sandy, in 1974.

While Sandy was young, Jeanne worked as a Montessori teacher. She loved working with children and was passionate about volunteering.

Jeanne joined the General Federation of Women’s Clubs and quickly became the UNICEF chairwoman. She later became the chairwoman of the Conservation Department.

During this time, in the early 1980s, she realized that grocery stores offered only plastic bags to their customers. So she decided to start a “paper vs. plastic” campaign, writing to the corporate offices of grocery stores throughout New Jersey. A local PR firm caught wind of her efforts and her campaign took off. She created slogans, such as “Have you hugged your paper bag today” and“Paper bags have sacks appeal,” which were made into bumper stickers and buttons that were sold all over the country. She was dubbed “the bag lady.”

During a four-year campaign, she visited more than 40 states to promote paper bags over plastic and called on retailers to offer paper bags in stores. She did more than 200 interviews, her favorite of which was on “Live with Regis and Kathi Lee!”

During this time, Jeanne decided to get her real estate license and very quickly became a top producing agent at Coldwell Banker. Computers were just making their presence in the work force, and ever the trailblazer, Jeanne decided to write to the owner of her company about the fact that the offices didn’t have computers and why she thought they would be useful. The owner agreed and asked Jeanne to become the director of computer education for all of the corporate offices. She held this office for 10 years and was integral to the creation of the country’s first computerized Multiple Listing Service program.

After retiring, Jeanne moved to Phoenix, Ariz., where two of her sisters were living. She lived happily in Phoenix for 15 years before moving to Bozeman to be closer to her daughter and three grandchildren.

Jeanne spent many of her years in Bozeman teaching crafts at various retirement communities, including Highgate Senior Living, where she lived for many years.

She was a loving and dedicated grandmother to all of her grandchildren but had a special place in her heart for her middle grandchild, Soren, who is severely disabled. Jeanne spent many years as a caregiver for Soren and their bond was beautifully special and unique.

Jeanne had a unique love for life and was always willing to try new things, from parasailing in Mexico to skydiving for her 60th birthday. She was incredibly social and always had so many friends.

She loved children and was a wonderful teacher, mother and grandmother.

Jeanne struggled with health issues for many years, but never gave up and never felt sorry for herself. Her family called her the “energizer bunny” because no matter what happened, she just kept going and going and going.

Jeanne will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, Sandy Revisky, of Bozeman, as well as her grandchildren, Fletcher, Soren and Keel Revisky.

She was predeceased by her husband, Larry Bakelar, and her mother and father, Frances and Ivan Parke.

Per Jeanne’s wishes, cremation has taken place. In lieu of a formal celebration, Jeanne wanted her friends and family to celebrate her life every day with happiness and fond memories.