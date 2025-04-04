Jeffrey Ilardi

Dr. Jeffrey Michael Ilardi, MD, unexpectedly passed away April 1, 2025. He was 51.

He was born June 8, 1973, in New Brunswick to Joseph M. and Virginia M. (Sudjian) Ilardi.

He graduated from Sparta High School in 1991, then began marching toward a career in psychiatry, studying at Rutgers University and the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey.

Along the way, he was a research scholar with the National Institutes of Health and a research scientist at the University of Pennsylvania’s veterinary medicine school. He completed his residency at Harvard University’s psychiatry program in Boston.

Ultimately, he settled into private practice in Sparta.

Jeffrey enjoyed making his family laugh, watching the New York Giants (when they were winning), sneaking candy to his nieces and nephews on family beach trips, and, above all, raising his daughters.

He is survived by his two beloved daughters, Sofia and Victoria; the mother of his children, Dr. Monica Ilardi; his parents, Joseph M. Ilardi, Ph.D., and Virginia M. Ilardi; his brother, Dr. Michael (Katherine) Ilardi and their four children Mary, Joseph, Anne and James; his sister, Anita (Paul) Holden and their three children Tyler, Elizabeth and Benjamin; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Jeffrey’s family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 9 from 4 to 6 p.m. at F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, 1 Main St., Franklin. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, April 10 at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church, 75 Church St., Franklin, with burial to follow at Mary Rest Cemetery, 770 Darlington Avenue, Mahwah.

Information and condolences may be found at fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com