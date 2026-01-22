Jeffrey Robert Fisher passed away peacefully at the age of 74 on Friday, Jan. 16, 2026. Jeff was born on June 15, 1951, to Harold and Roberta (Ball) Fisher, and was raised in Nutley and then Sparta, N.J. He graduated from Sparta High School and attended Paul Smith’s College and Michigan State University. He married his high school sweetheart, Susan (Ely) Fisher, on Aug. 23, 1974. Jeff and Susie resided and raised their own family in Sparta until moving to Stillwater in 2008. Susan passed away in August 2014, just before their 40th wedding anniversary.

Jeff is survived by his daughter, Katie Renoff, her husband Michael, and their children Emily (19), Luke (17), and Lilly (15), of Glen Ridge; his son, Patrick Fisher, and his daughters Alexandra (14) and Charlee (11), of Tampa; and his two sisters, Carol Hall and Barbara Goble. Jeff owned and operated the Burger King in Sparta from 1977 until 2006, and then Main Street Liquors in Stillwater from 2007 until 2023. As a young man, he was a high school football player, and throughout his life he loved to ski, hunt, fish and follow NASCAR racing. Jeff was a devoted son, brother, husband, father and grandfather, and will be sadly missed by all who knew him.

Family and friends are invited to his Celebration of Life on Friday, Jan. 23 from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. at Goble Funeral Home, 22 Main Street, Sparta NJ. Memorial contributions can be made in Jeffrey’s name to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org/donate