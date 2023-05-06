Jennifer Swan

Jennifer Paige Swan, a former resident of Sparta, passed away on April 7, 2023. She was 52.

Jennifer and her sisters were brought up in Lake Shawnee, enjoying water sports of all kinds as well as basketball and softball.

Later, the family moved to Sparta, where she graduated from Sparta High School.

She achieved a karate black belt and loved to surf - once fulfilling a dream of living in California before moving to Arizona.

Jennifer was a registered nurse, having graduated from University of Phoenix in 1997 with a master’s degree in nursing. She loved being a nurse and caring for patients and worked in many health care settings throughout her career.

During the pandemic, she worked at the Mountain Vista Covid hospital and recently was employed by Abrazo Arrowhead Medical Campus in the ICU.

Jennifer loved her children, her “pride and joy,” and cherished every moment spent with them doing arts and crafts, playing games, zip-lining and waterskiing at Camp-of-the-Woods in upstate New York.

She also loved playing the trumpet and acrylic painting on canvas.

Jennifer is survived by her two children, Brody Darren Flowers, 15, and Shay Elyse Flowers, 12, with former husband, Dr. Darren Flowers, DMD, of Anthem, Ariz. She is also survived by her two sisters, Noelle Little and Heather Veazey, as well as several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Karen Krehbiel Nickells and Noel Willard Swan.

A private Celebration of Life with the Swan/Flowers family and friends will be held at Phoenix Memorial Park in Arizona.

Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting the Jennifer Paige Swan Dignity Memorial obituary. Her children and extended family would be grateful to read and see your photos and memories of her.