Jerry Frits Smith, Sr.

Jerry Fritts Smith, Sr., age 81, passed away on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at Hackettstown Medical Center. Born on August 31, 1941, in Newton to the late Clifford and Elizabeth (Fritts) Smith, he grew up in Sparta and lived in Chester for most of his life. He had served in the United States Army from 1960 to 1963. Mr. Smith received his Bachelor of Science degree from Fairleigh Dickinson University and graduated from Brown University and Graduate School of Savings Banking. Mr. Smith worked in the banking industry and had been an executive banker at Morris County Savings in Morristown for many years. Mr. Smith was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Chester since 1971. His hobbies were traveling, fishing and woodworking.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his son, Christopher in 2006. He is survived by his son, Jerry “Jay” F. Smith, Jr. and his wife Simone of Green Township; his daughter, Cynthia Brownell and her husband Steve of Watertown, Connecticut; his sisters, Carlen Smith of Dover, Kendra Mueller and her husband Charlie of Sparta, and Carmen Cole of Maryland; and his granddaughter, Emily. Private interment has been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.