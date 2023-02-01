Joan B. Beihl, formerly of Sparta, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at Bristol Glen in Newton with her family by her side. She was 87.

Born in Newark to the late John and Pearl (Linberger) Collins, Joan lived in Lake Hopatcong and settled in Sparta in 1962, where she had lived for the past 60 years.

Joan married Bernard J. Beihl on Oct. 26, 1957.

She graduated from Newark College with a degree in education.

Joan was a teacher of seventh- and eighth-grade English at Rev. George A. Brown Memorial School in Sparta for 17 years and also worked with special-needs children. After her retirement, she was the school librarian at Pope John XXIII Regional High School.

She was a member of Our Lady of the Lake Church and the Sparta community for more than 60 years.

Joan was predeceased by her beloved husband, Bernard John Beihl Jr., in February 2022; her loving daughter, Jeannemarie Brady, in January 2023; and her son-in-law, Patrick Brady, in September 2017.

She is survived by her four sons, John E. Beihl and daughter-in-law Sayda of Milford, Pa., Michael T. Beihl of Rossford, Ohio, Bernard J. Beihl III and daughter-in-law Mary Beihl of White Lake, Mich., and James W. Beihl and daughter-in-law Suzanna Beihl. She also is survived by her seven grandchildren, Mrs. Ryan M. Brady Regensburg, Kelsey P. Brady, Rachel Beihl, Sara Kean, Catherine Kean, Mrs. Sallie Beihl Vines and Joan Beihl, and her great-granddaughter, Janie.

A funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, Feb. 2 at noon at Our Lady of the Lake RC Church in Sparta. Burial will follow in the Good Shepherd Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Bristol Glen in Joan’s memory at United Methodist Communities at Bristol Glen, 200 Bristol Glen Drive, Newton NJ 07860.