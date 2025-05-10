Joan Mackey

Joan M. Mackey of Sparta passed away peacefully on Friday, May 9, 2025, at Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston with her loving family by her bedside. She was 89.

Born in Paterson to Emil and Myrtle (Vreeland) Miller, Joan lived in Haledon and Hardyston before settling in Sparta a few years ago.

She worked for many years at Custom Shop Shirtmakers in Franklin and Country Curtains in Far Hills.

Joan was a woman of grace, warmth and strength. She lived a life full of love, compassion and unwavering dedication to her family. She was the heart of our home - a constant source of encouragement, wisdom and joy.

She was predeceased by her parents; brothers, Daniel Miller and Emil Miller Jr.; sister, Marilyn Maute; and her beloved husband of 66 years, Robert W. Mackey Sr.

Joan is survived by her devoted children, Robert Mackey Jr. and his companion Denise Stickle, Brian Mackey and his partner Andrew Riccardi, Bonnie Dekmar and her husband David, and Beth Kovalcik and her husband Dennis; dear grandmother to Robert Mackey III, David and Ryan Dekmar, Nicholas and Abigail Kovalcik, Darren Miller, Catherine Beveridge and Brandon Mackey; seven cherished great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are private and under the direction of F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main St., Franklin. A celebration of life for Joan will be held at a later date.

