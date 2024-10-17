Joanne Kanouse

Joanne S. Kanouse departed from this life on Oct. 3, 2024. She was 89.

She was born Aug. 10, 1935, in Allentown, Pa., to Joseph and Marietta Leiby as the fourth of five children.

After graduating from Kutztown College, Joanne became a public school teacher in Pennsylvania.

She married and was a caring, nurturing mother to her three children.

Joanne and Donald Kanouse married in 1972 and moved to Sparta.

She taught reading at Sparta Junior High School on Mohawk Avenue for many years.

Joanne was also a Realtor in Sparta. She delighted in introducing newcomers to the special qualities of Sparta and Lake Mohawk.

Joanne and Don spent time socializing with their many friends, cooking, bowling and gardening.

She was a painter and an artist. She looked forward to displaying artwork at the Sussex County Farm & Horse Show and was proud of her small painting that hung in the St. Moritz Restaurant for several years.

In 2016, Joanne and Don moved to the Greens at Cannondale in Wilton, Conn. After Don’s passing, Joanne continued to live at the Greens, where she enjoyed friendships, music performances, lectures, jigsaw puzzles and bingo.

Joanne will be missed by her children: daughter Maria Skewis of Texas, son Timothy Skewis and wife Katie of Connecticut, and daughter Anita Parry and husband Bill of Connecticut. She was loved by six grandchildren: Jessica, Andrew, Claire and Emma Parry and Kelly and Brendan Skewis. She is survived by four stepchildren: Donna Demerest of Virginia, Evan Kanouse of New York, Suzanne Lee of Pennsylvania and Debbie Sisco of Pennsylvania. She is also survived by her sister, Jane Kemmerer of Florida.

Joanne was a special soul and will be missed by many.