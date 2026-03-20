John Edward Hornstra, beloved husband, uncle, and friend, age 91, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2026

He was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., and raised in New Jersey and spent most of his life in Sparta, N.J.

Known as Jack, he joined the U.S. Army after graduating from Rutherford High. After his honorable discharge he worked in tool and dye and washing machine repairs. He was a member of the junior museum staff at the Newark Museum and was the head of the live animal section. Attending Fairleigh Dickinson University at night he got his bachelor’s degree. He transferred to The Morris Museum of Arts and Sciences as a curator. Again, at night school he earned his teaching certificate. He taught at Franklin High School and then at Wallkill Valley Regional High School until his retirement in 1994. He was named teacher of the year.

Jack and his wife Judy of 58 yours enjoyed traveling to more than 80 countries. His hobbies of photography and SCUBA diving occupied his time. He had one-man show in photography and won several awards in group shows. He was named Volunteer of the year to the Art and Heritage Council.

Jack was predeceased by his parents Fred and Emma Hornstrad. He is survived by his wife Judith; nieces Diane Frisco and Cheryl Walsh; nephews Wayne Gravell, David Gravell, Paul Jeffrey Gravell.

At his request, there was a private cremation and no services.

In his memory, take a friend to lunch and/or make a donation to the Wallkill Valley Regional High School Scholarship Fund.