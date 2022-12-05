John Luba III

We are heartbroken to announce the passing of John “Jay” Luba III, 62, of Sparta, N.J.

He was born July 31, 1960, and passed away peacefully at home Thursday morning, Dec. 1, 2022, after a hard fight with lung cancer.

Jay grew up in Sparta, graduating in the Class of 1978.

While attending Sparta High School, he joined the Sparta Fire Department, where he was an active member until his time of death.

Jay attended Trenton State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice.

After graduation, he went to work for the Irvington Township Fire Department, retiring in 2005. Upon his retirement, he went on to work for Atlantic Health until becoming ill.

In addition, he worked as the Sparta Township fire official and was an assistant fire marshal with the Sussex County Sheriff’s Department until his death.

Public service was his passion after his family.

Jay was predeceased by his parents, John “Jack” and Barbara Luba.

He is survived by his loving wife, Laura J. Luba (Clark); three stepchildren, Andrew VanDillen and his wife, Melissa VanDillen, Amy VanDillen and her husband, Tyler Alvarado, and Christopher VanDillen; his granddaughter, who was the light of his life and his reason to fight, Teagan Alvarado; two sisters, Lori Luba and Amy Lowery, and a brother, Mark Luba.

Jay had huge heart and he will be dearly missed by all.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, Dec. 6 from 3 to 8 p.m. with a fireman’s service starting at 7 p.m. at Goble Funeral Home, 22 Main St., Sparta. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7 at St. Kateri Church, 427 Stanhope Sparta Road, Sparta. A graveside service will immediately follow at Sparta Cemetery, 32 Main St., Sparta.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his memory to Tunnel to Towers Foundation at t2t.org or St. Barnabas Burn Center in Livingston at RWJBH.org