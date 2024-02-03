John Newman

John J. Newman of Sparta passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024. He was 80.

John went to Culver’s Stockton College.

He left Sparta in the early 1960s to go to Carson City, Nev., to earn his pilot’s license. John was an instructor at Lincoln Park Airport in before he started his career as a pilot for Gulfstream Aircrafts.

John married Kathy Rapp of Sparta on April 26, 1969.

He is survived by his twin daughters, Megan (Tom) and Michelle (Jeremy), and his grandchildren, Sage, Jimmy, Stella, Grace, Halle and Anna.

A memorial service for John will be held on Sunday, Feb. 4 from 1 to 3:30 p.m. at Goble Funeral Home, 22 Main St., Sparta.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in John’s memory to Tunnels to Towers Foundation at T2t.org.