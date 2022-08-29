John Peter DeRitter, 57, formerly of Denville, NJ, passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022, in Las Vegas, NV, due to complications from a long struggle with diabetes. John was born August 8th, 1964, in Saint Clare’s Hospital in Denville, NJ, to the predeceased Ronald and Carol DeRitter.

He grew up in Denville and attended Morris Knolls High School in Rockaway, NJ. In 1988, he married Gail Pecota. He went on to live in Lake Hiawatha, Sparta, Parsippany, Phillipsburg, NJ, and Las Vegas, NV.

John was employed early on by Tiffany & Co. in Parsippany for several years, but would start several businesses over the course of his life, including Second Sight Photography, Lasting Impressions Photography, On Point Personal Chefs, and M&B Brothers Catering.

John owned Boulder Dan’s Billiards in Hackettstown and Stewart’s Root Beer in Washington, NJ. More recently, he was employed as a licensed dealer at Wind Creek Casino in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, Mount Airy Casino Resort in Mt. Pocono, Pennsylvania and Cannery Casino & Hotel in Las Vegas.

He is survived by his son Brian and wife Lisa, son Mathew, grandchildren Callie and Jackson, brother Michael and wife Lisa, sister Tina and her children Zac and Kaden. John kept up with two of his childhood friends, Scott and Rob, throughout the years.

With his personal time, John enjoyed cooking, dining, gambling, and traveling. Two of his favorite places were San Francisco and Aruba. John enjoyed baseball and started coaching Little League teams as a teen with his dad. He went on to coach many teams in Denville and Sparta. He attended the Joe Brinkman Umpire School in Florida and umpired Little League, high school and men’s league games in northern and central New Jersey. John also enjoyed shooting pool and participated in American Poolplayers Association tournaments. An avid sports fan, John loved his Minnesota Vikings and New York Yankees.

A memorial service will be held at a later time.