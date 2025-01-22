John Preston

John J. Preston of Sparta passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025. He was 90.

Born on Oct. 21, 1934, in Cleveland, Ohio, John led a remarkable life marked by professional achievement, dedication to his family and a passion for athletics.

John earned a bachelor of science in mathematics from the Ohio State University in 1956 and a master of mathematics from Stevens Institute of Technology in 1969.

A true pioneer in the field of computer science and telecommunications, he contributed his expertise to the U.S. Air Force, NASA and prominent private industries, including AT&T, NASDAQ and the New York Stock Exchange.

Beyond his professional accolades, John found immense joy in coaching and mentoring young athletes. He was a highly successful wrestling coach, dedicating his time and energy to shaping his sons and other young wrestlers into formidable competitors.

As the assistant coach for the elementary wrestling program in 1969 and head coach from 1971 to 1976, John integrated Olympic freestyle techniques into his practices, which led his team to an undefeated record from 1973 to 1975. Even after stepping down, he remained a mentor in the little league wrestling program until 1979.

John’s love for sports extended beyond wrestling. An avid golfer, he was the oldest and longest-tenured member of the Lake Mohawk Golf Club, winning numerous individual and team championships.

His skill also shone in bowling, where he achieved several perfect 300 games.

John was predeceased by Fran, his beloved wife and soulmate of 39 years. Together, they created a life filled with love, laughter and adventure. Whether dancing to their favorite songs, savoring fine wine or attending parties, their joy was contagious.

Their travels took them across the United States and Europe, with memorable golfing experiences at courses such as Pebble Beach, Spy Glass, St. Andrews and Prestwick.

John’s legacy is one of passion, perseverance and love for those around him. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who had the privilege of knowing him.

John is survived by his sons, Greg Preston (Christa) of Corona del Mar, Calif.; Scott Preston (Linda) of Metairie, La.; Mark Preston (KC) of Longwood, Fla.; and Todd Preston (Verla) of San Diego, Calif.; and by Fran’s children, Michael Fitzgerald (Marguerite) of Manasquan; Jeannine DeLano (Edward) of Scituate, Mass.; Kevin Fitzgerald (Lynn) of Apex, N.C.; and son-in-law Michael Wenzell of Walnut Creek, Calif.

John was predeceased by Greg’s wife, Christa, and Fran’s daughter, Kathleen “Kassie” Wenzell.

He also was a dedicated grandfather to 16 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

A celebration of John’s life will be held at Our Lady of the Lake Church, 294 S. Sparta Ave., Sparta, on Monday, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted under Goble Funeral Home, 22 Main St., Sparta.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in John’s memory to Sparta Youth Wrestling by cash or check. Mail to Sparta Youth Wrestling, 15 Snow Ridge, Sparta, NJ 07871 or by Venmo: @spartayouthwrestling