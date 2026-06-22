Jonathan James Kressman, 24, of Sparta, N.J., was born April 22, 2002, in Morristown Memorial Hospital and passed away there on June 15, 2026, surrounded by loving friends and family, due to injuries sustained from a motorcycle accident. He is survived by his parents, John and Marissa (Sanford) Kressman; his brother, James Kressman; his cat, Pepper; and by his extended family, his uncle and aunt, James and Heather (Black) Sanford; cousin, Kaitlyn and her husband, Stephen Spiller; uncle and aunt, Bernie and Heidi (Kressman) Schnoor; aunt, Susan (Kressman) Benson; and cousin, Anthony Benson. He is predeceased by his grandparents, John “Jack” and Joan (Schuler) Kressman; and James and Geraldine (McCluskey) Sanford.

Jonathan graduated from Sussex Tech’s engineering program in 2020. While there, he designed a record setting submarine propulsion system, which went on to lead the following team to victory. He was in the National Honor Society, and National Technical Honor Society and was a medal-winning member of the cross-country and track teams, where he was nicknamed “Krawfish”. In his junior and senior years of high school he joined the Sparta swim team, making the varsity team in his first season. Jonathan went on to attend Liberty University in Lynchburg, Va., and earned an associate’s degree in engineering, bringing the same steadfast determination to learning that he carried into every part of life.

While working as a lifeguard in high school, Jonathan’s compassion for helping others began to shine. He later revived this passion when he started his career as an Emergency Medical Technician for Atlantic Health System in 2024. This was a role he truly loved and one that reflected the best of who he was. He met others in their most vulnerable moments with compassion and care, and his commitment to serving people never wavered. In February 2026, Jonathan was honored as a recipient of the ZOLL Scott Danielson Heart of Saving Lives Award, a recognition that spoke to the devotion, grit, and kindness he brought to his work and to the lives he touched.

When Jonathan wasn’t working on Sundays he attended Sparta Evangelical Free Church with his family. There, he spent summers volunteering for the Breakaway Camp, as well as bringing friends to participate in the Shards of Clay ministry event.

Adventures came naturally to Jonathan. He often enjoyed spending time outdoors, whether it was snowboarding, wakeboarding, waterskiing, SCUBA diving, or anything to get some fresh air. He particularly loved camping and would often head into the woods with just his motorcycle, a tarp, his hammock, and any friend or friends who could join him. More recently Jonathan struck up a passion for building and flying remote-controlled aerobatic planes. No matter the activity, Jonathan always lived life to the fullest.

Jonathan will be remembered for his kindness to everyone he met, his love of family, his wonderful sense of humor, and his fearlessness. At every turn Jonathan approached challenges with focused determination, whether it was saving lives or enjoying his hobbies. He was continually learning new things, and his enthusiasm spilled over into teaching others about his interests.

He was a wonderful son, a terrific brother, and a devoted friend and relative. His life, though far too short, was full of purpose, courage, curiosity, and a wholehearted way of showing up for others. His final act of service was his gift of organ donation, allowing others to live on through him. Jonathan will be sorely missed by all who had the opportunity to know him.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate Jonathan’s life on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, at Sparta Evangelical Free Church, 385 Houses Corner Rd., Sparta, N.J. Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will begin at 7 p.m.

A private interment will be held at a later date at the Sanford Cemetery in Dunraven, N.Y.

Arrangements are under the direction of Smith-McCracken Funeral Home. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.