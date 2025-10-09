Joseph Geddis

Joseph Clark Geddis passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025, with family by his side. He was 81.

Clark, as he was known, was born in Orange, son of Joseph Francis Geddis and Leola Becker Geddis.

He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who had many personal passions.

Raised in New Jersey outside New York City, Clark was a lifelong Yankees and Jets fan who enjoyed watching games both in person and on television.

When he wasn’t cheering on his teams, he loved spending time on the water and the golf course. Clark was an avid fisherman who dedicated countless hours to casting from his boat off the Jersey Shore and an enthusiastic golfer who never passed up a chance to play, especially in retirement.

He was also a voracious reader who you could often find in his favorite chair with a book or newspaper.

Professionally, Clark had a long and successful career as a lawyer.

After attending St. Bonaventure University and Seton Hall Law School, he started his own firm and practiced law in and near Sparta for more than 40 years.

In addition to his work in the courtroom, Clark was a veteran who served in the U.S. Army Reserve.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years, Judith “Judy” Hallinan Geddis; daughters, Colleen Geddis of Sparta and Kristin (Zachary) Stone of Nashville; grandchildren, Fulton Geddis Stone and Austin Christopher Stone; brother, Arthur Glenn (Jean) Geddis of Mandeville, La.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Aiken Memory Care and Crescent Hospice for their compassionate support and care.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 14 at Old St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church, with the Rev. Michael Ghattas officiating. Inurnment will follow in the St. Mary’s Rose Garden Columbarium. A reception will follow at the Reserve Club at Woodside Plantation.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Parkinson’s Foundation (parkinson.org) or Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org).