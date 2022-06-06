Karen Nickells

Daughter of Nathaniel William Krehbiel and Ellen Helle Krehbiel of West Orange, NJ, Karen was in the first graduating class of West Orange Mountain High School, West Orange, NJ. Karen spent many happy summers on staff at Camp of the Woods, Speculator, NY, followed by clerical management at Nortel, Morristown, NJ. Karen attended County College of Morris. Karen was a respected and gifted piano instructor in Sparta, NJ, for over 35 years, having studied piano technique with John C. Hallett, Caldwell, NJ, as well as singing in the Ted Cornell Chorale for over 40 years, singing at Carnegie Hall, NY, Metropolitan Opera and Billy Graham crusades.

Karen was predeceased by her parents, as well as her beloved husband, Robert F. Nickells, Jr. in 1996, and her older sister, Sandra Krehbiel Gardner, in 2012. Surviving her is her sister Deborah Krehbiel Overly; brother Jeffrey Krehbiel; three daughters Noelle Swan Little (Trevor), Newton, NJ, Jennifer Paige Swan, Scottsdale, Ariz., and Heather Swan Veazey (Jack), Reading, Mass.; grandchildren Destiny Swan Little, Jacob Noel Little, Charlotte Noelle Little, Brody Darren Flowers, Shay Elise Flowers, Charles James Veazey, Luke Henry Veazey; and her great-granddaughter Willow Eden Knoll DeMaro.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, June 13, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., with a service to begin at 12 p.m. at Lafayette Federated Church, 180 NJ-15, Lafayette, NJ.

Arrangements are under the direction of Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, Newton, NJ. Online condolences may be offered to the family at smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com. Donations can be made in Karen’s honor to Gospel Volunteers Inc., at Camp-of-the-Woods, 106 Downey Ave, Speculator, NY.