Kathleen Kozdeba passed away peacefully Sunday, May 28, 2023, at Saint Clare’s Hospital Dover campus after a long illness. She was 93.

Born in Dublin, Ireland, she came to the United States in 1958 and had lived in Manhattan and Jersey City before settling in Sparta in 1964.

Daughter of the late James and Margaret (nee Caulfield) Byrne, Kathleen was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and homemaker.

She was a member of the Saint Jude Roman Catholic Church in Hardyston and senior citizens group and a proud member of the Red Hat Society.

Kathleen also enjoyed traveling extensively during her retirement years.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Matthew Kozdeba, in 2004 as well as her brother Sean Byrne in 2020.

She is survived by her loving daughters, Kathy and her husband Glenn Schwab of Sparta, Cynthia Kozdeba of Boston and Joni Kozdeba of Colorado Springs. Also surviving are her cherished grandchildren, Amanda and Joseph Schwab.

Visitation will be held Friday June 2 from 5 to 8 p.m. in the Iliff-Ruggiero Funeral Home, 156 Main St. (Route 206), Newton.

A funeral will be held Saturday June 3 at 10 a.m. in the Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 246 Woodport Road, Sparta. Interment will immediately follow in the North Hardyston Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, in remembrance of Kathleen’s life, the family asks that any charitable donation be made to the Red Hat Society, American Heart Association or a charity that is meaningful to you in her honor.

Online condolences through www.iliff-ruggierofuneralhome.com