Kenneth Hynes

The family of Kenneth R. Hynes is heartbroken to announce his passing on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, at his home in Manahawkin. He was 65.

He was born on Sept. 12, 1959, in New Rochelle, N.Y., and was the son of Kenneth J. and Patricia C. (Case) Hynes.

He was raised in Sparta before marrying the love of his life, Sue. Together, they lived and raised their family in Vernon for many years.

Ken’s career in the building industry led him to manage Kuiken Brothers Co. in Wantage before retiring in January 2023.

After retirement, Ken spent most of his time at his happy place, their Shore house, the place that brought him peace, comfort and joy - a home where he created loving and lasting memories with his family and friends.

He truly loved fishing, golfing, the New York Yankees and the New York Giants, but he had the best time coaching Vernon Little League baseball and football from 1991-98, leaving a lasting impact on his young players.

Ken is survived by his beloved wife, Sue (Ferreri); his sons, Kenneth (Maxine) of North Carolina and Bryan (Rachel) of New Jersey; his sisters, Deborah Chambers and Katherine Youngclaus, both of North Carolina; and his cherished granddaughters, Lunetta and Asherah Hynes, the two greatest joys in his life.

He also is survived by his father- and mother-in-law, Ralph and Frances Ferreri; his sisters-in-law, Angela Tully (Mike) of Pennsylvania, Maria Stachura (Jim) of North Carolina and Patricia Kelly (Daryle) of New Jersey; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Patricia, and his loving dog Dutch.

A memorial visitation will be held Monday, Sept. 8 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Ferguson Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94, Vernon (for GPS use 1 Vanderhoof Court).

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to New Jersey School of Conservation, njsoc.org