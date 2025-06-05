Kenneth Russ of Sparta passed away on Sunday, June 1, 2025, at Newton Medical Center. He was 79.

Kenneth was born in Newark to Frank and Violetta (Riggio) Russ.

He grew up in Newark and moved to Nutley in 1978 before settling in Sparta 17 years ago.

Before his retirement, Kenneth was a real estate appraiser and ran his own business, Realty Appraisal. He was also a member of National Association of Independent Fee Appraisers (NAIFA).

The beloved husband of the late Joanna (Castellano) Russ, Kenneth is survived by his children, Linda Figueroa (Troy), Jacqueline Natoli (John), Dr. Michael Russ (Deanna) and Amy Russ (Daniel); his grandchildren, Michael Natoli, Luke Figueroa, Julia Natoli, Justin Nowakowski and Zachary Nowakowski; his siblings, Lynn Russ (Patricia) and Marianne Chletsos (Peter); and four nephews.

All services will be held privately and are under the direction and care of Smith-McCracken Funeral Home.

Condolences may be offered online at smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com