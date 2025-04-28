Kenneth Wetzel passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Saturday, April 26, 2025. He was 83.

Born to George and Eleanor Wetzel in Clifton, he lived in Clifton before moving to Stockholm 62 years ago.

Kenneth served with the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, then worked as a safety supervisor for PSE&G in Clifton for 38 years, retiring in 1988.

He was a member of the Franklin American Legion and the Sparta Elks Lodge.

He took great joy in fishing, boating and bowling.

Kenneth was predeceased by his grandson Mark Garrera (2018); his daughter, Maria Garrera (2021); and a brother Dick Wetzel (2020).

He was the beloved husband for 62 years of Maria Amhrine of Stockholm; loving grandfather of Kristina Boyle and her husband, Nick, of Sparta; cherished great-grandfather of Mila, Broc, Blakely, Brenna and Brewen; and dear brother of George Wetzel of Toms River.

The family will receive their friends at F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main St., Franklin, on Friday, May 2 from 10 a.m. to noon. A funeral will be at noon at the funeral home. Interment to follow at North Hardyston Cemetery, Hardyston.

Memorial gifts to the Sparta Elks Lodge would be greatly appreciated.

