Kevin Ward

Kevin M. Ward of Newton died Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, at home. He was 68.

Kevin was born in Newark, raised in Deptford and moved to Sussex County in 1976.

He was a teacher for 40 years, enriching young minds in business and marketing. He spent 14 years of his career with Mount Olive High School before retiring from Lakeland Regional High School in Wanaque in 2019.

Kevin was a lifetime member and adviser for DECA, guiding many students to state leadership positions and encouraging his students to compete at both state and national conferences.

He loved to talk about high school sports, especially football and softball, to anyone who showed an interest.

Kevin coached all levels of softball at both Mount Olive and Lakeland. His players and students were his second family.

Kevin was a Phillies and Eagles fan, never shy about showing his team spirit. He had an amazing sense of humor and always made you laugh, roll your eyes and shake your head.

Kevin was predeceased by his parents, Thomas J. and Patricia A. Ward.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Linda Ward (Pugsley); his son, Jeffrey Ward and his wife Nicole of Rockaway; his daughter, Emilie Casey and her husband Robert of Sparta; his grandchildren, Zachary and Julia Ward and Cameron and Sienna Casey; and his siblings, Karen House (Charles), Barbara Ward, Joan Hunter, Kathy Ward, Stephen Ward (Linda), Michael Ward and Andrew Ward.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3 at Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St., Newton. A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4 at Our Lady of the Lake R.C. Church, 294 S. Sparta Ave., Sparta. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery Mausoleum, Route 206, Newton.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to RCCA, rcccharities.org