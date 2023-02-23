Kevin William Newman passed peacefully in his sleep on Jan. 29, 2023, while residing in Le Bell, Fla. He was 67.

He was born in Brooklyn on Dec. 13, 1955, to the late John and Catherine (Moroney) Newman. He grew up in the Lake Mohawk section of Sparta and attended the Rev. George A. Brown Memorial School, Pope John XXIII High School and the County College of Morris.

Kevin was an outgoing and creative individual. As a young man, he was always trying something new: building a hot tub, designing a solar collector, looking for new solutions to old problems. Together with friends, there was always an adventure to be had: skiing, water skiing, scuba diving, hang gliding, road trips.

Kevin was quick to lend a hand when someone needed help. A great host, he shared a love of cooking (and eating) with his family and many friends.

Kevin’s work in real estate development centered mostly in New Jersey but also took him to Texas, Colorado and Florida.

He is survived by his children, Ryan (Chelsea), Morgen (Kayti), Emily Foley (Ryan) and Helen, and eight grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings, John (Kathy), Dennis (Mary), Cathy Whiting, Claire Capps, Brian (Irene) and Noreen Knortz (David).

He will be missed.

Private cremation services have been entrusted to the Akin Davis Funeral Home in Le Bell, Fla.