Larry Fauci

Larry John Fauci of Singer Island passed away on Jan. 5, 2025. He was 96.

Larry was born on May 15, 1928, in Brooklyn.

He retired to Singer Island from Sparta in 1990 after a 39-year career with TWA as an international flight engineer/relief officer.

Larry was a lifelong civil servant. During World War II, he enrolled in the Civil Air Defense patrol in Brooklyn at the age of 15. He enlisted in the Navy “legally” at age 16 because he couldn’t wait to serve his country. He later enlisted in the Air Force, where he flew bombing missions during the Korean War.

He also served as fire chief in Sparta.

After his TWA retirement, he served as chief and fire inspector at the Palm Beach Shores Fire Department.

Larry was a dedicated husband and father. He enjoyed being involved in his three children’s activities and would take them all on as many business trips to Europe as possible.

No matter what was happening in life, he always made time to get away with his bride. They enjoyed many years of sailing with friends throughout the Caribbean.

His son Keith was in a diving accident in 1985 and was paralyzed from the neck down. Larry and wife selflessly cared and supported Keith for 39 years.

Larry is survived by his wife of 65 years, Judith Fauci; his son, Keith Fauci; his daughter, Michelle Sullivan; his son-in-law, William Sullivan II; and his grandson, William Sullivan III.

He was predeceased by his first son, Larry Michael Fauci, and his granddaughter, Brigette Michelle Sullivan.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that tax-deductible donations be made to his son’s medical expense fund at Keith Fauci Help Hope Live Campaign: helphopelive.org/campaign/24890/