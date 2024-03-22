Laura McGee, who had been Head of School at Hilltop Country Day School in Sparta since 2002, passed away March 4, 2024, after a brief illness. She was 63.

The Sparta resident co-founded Camp Apogee, initiated Hilltop’s Makerspace, and introduced Hilltop students to 3D printing, competitive robotics and the Technology Student Association.

With more than 30 years of experience as an educator, she had worked with schools in New Jersey, Maryland and Hawaii.

Laura was born in Scranton, Pa., and moved to Lake Mohawk in 1976. She graduated from Sparta High School, then graduated with honors from Marywood College in 1982.

Laura is survived by her children, Harrison and Emma D’Amico of Sparta; her brothers, Kevin McGee (Pam) of Kemah Lake and Mark McGee (Michele) of Sula, Mont.; her niece, April; and her grandnephew, Liam, of St. Johns, Fla.

Visitation was March 10 and a funeral Mass was March 11 followed by interment at Sparta Cemetery.