Lawrence Ammaturo

Lawrence Gerard Ammaturo of Sparta passed away on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. He was 52.

Larry was born June 10, 1970, to Josephine and Larry Ammaturo in Staten Island, N.Y., and grew up in River Edge, N.J. He graduated from River Dell High School in 1988, then attended Ramapo College and the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

He took over the family business, where he worked from 1993 until his retirement last year.

Growing up, his family had a vacation home at Hunter Mountain, where he fell in love with skiing and enjoyed the great outdoors with his family and friends, taking care of their horses, “hunting” with his father and swimming in Colgate Lake.

Larry was an avid tennis player, skier, golfer and overall sportsman - he loved baseball, basketball, having a catch. He loved to dance and was the life of the party. He also knew how to appreciate a good movie or a live show.

Above all else, Larry loved his family; his pride and joy were his two daughters: Delia, 21, a student at Ithaca College, and Sam, 17, a senior at Sparta High School.

Larry was predeceased by his parents Josephine and Larry. He is survived by his former wife, Laura; his daughters, Delia and Sam; and his sister, Lori Ammaturo.

Friends may pay their respects to the family at Goble Funeral Home 22 Main St., Sparta, from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22. A service will be held at Sparta United Methodist Church, 71 N. Sparta Ave., Sparta, at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23. Cremation will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Larry’s memory to the Sparta Community Food Pantry, 99 Demarest Road, Sparta, NJ 07871.