Linda A. Martellacci

Linda A. (Casola) Martellacci of Wantage passed away peacefully Friday, June 30, 2023, at Columbia Presbyterian Hospital in New York with her family by her side after a brief but valiant battle with pancreatic cancer. She was 72.

Born in the Bronx to the late Frank and Domenica Casola, Linda grew up in Paramus.

After marrying the love of her life, Gene, they lived in Vernon before settling in Wantage 35 years ago.

Linda was as amazingly talented as she was beautiful with a great imagination. Whether it was creating costumes or clothes for her children or dresses and outfits for herself, she excelled at sewing and crocheting.

She loved gardening and the beauty of all flowers. She was an amazing cook and an excellent baker and made the most delicious breads and cakes.

Linda’s pride and joy was her family. She loved nothing more than raising her children in rural Sussex County. She never missed a game or school event and was the most wonderful, loving mother, wife and grandmother.

Linda was a lover of animals. She took care of the family dogs and cats as if they were her children.

For many years, Linda worked at Burns and Roe in Oradell. After raising her two children, she went back into the workforce at Sparta Eye Associates in Sparta.

Predeceased by her parents and sister Kathy Casola, Linda is survived by her loving husband of 37 years, Gene Martellacci. She was a devoted mother to her son, Michael Martellacci and his wife, Ashlee, and daughter Gina Martellacci and her fiancée, David Howard; cherished grandmother to Vincent and Lily Martellacci; and dear sister to Lorraine Casola.

Cremation is private and under the direction of Ferguson Funeral Home, 27 Third St., Sussex.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Linda’s memory may be made to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, 1760 Centre St. Suite A, Rapid City, SD 57703.