Linda Ann Gallagher, a trailblazing entrepreneur, gifted athlete, and devoted mother, passed away peacefully to join the Kingdom of God, reunited with the family who went before her.

Born in Brooklyn, New York, Linda moved to New Jersey at the age of 12 as part of a vibrant family of eight. It was here that her competitive spirit first took flight. A natural athlete, Linda’s prowess on the basketball court was legendary; she earned a spot on the varsity team as a college freshman and possessed a talent so profound that, had the WNBA existed in her era, she undoubtedly would have been one of its brightest stars.

That same tenacity defined her professional life. In 1981, Linda defied the conventions of the time by launching her own business. In an industry dominated almost entirely by men, she didn’t just compete—she won. Through grit and brilliance, she beat them at their own game, building a successful empire and becoming a self-made millionaire through her own vision and hard work.

Linda was a woman of the world. Her thirst for adventure took her from the historic streets of Europe to the shores of Barbados and the sun-drenched coasts of Florida. She held a special affection for San Francisco, where many cherished family memories were made. Whether she was traveling the globe or navigating the open water, Linda was at home. An expert boater, she was the original “Let it Happen Captain,” teaching those she loved not just how to pilot a vessel, but how to embrace the current of life with confidence.

A true “super fan,” Linda knew her stats better than the pros, with a particular passion for football and basketball. She loved the finer things in life—a good glass of wine, a laugh about being buried in Napa Valley, and the company of those she held dear.

Above all her achievements, Linda’s greatest legacy is the love she poured into her family. As a single mother, she was everything: a provider, a protector, a partner, and a best friend. Though she worried for her son’s health as much as he did for hers, her presence was a constant, unshakable shield. She was the very best, and though there is a “mama-sized” hole in the hearts of those left behind, her strength lives on in the lessons she taught and the love she gave so freely.

Linda is survived by her devoted son, Warren; her two beloved grandsons, Thomas and Kevin; her nieces, Karen and Katie; her cousin, Vicki; and her nephews, Barry and Bobby, along with a wide circle of extended family and friends who will miss her dearly.

Visitation was held at Goble Funeral Home, 22 Main Street, Sparta, NJ 07871-1904, US, on March 11, 2026, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

A funeral service will take place at Grace Church on the Mount- Randolph Campus, 758 NJ-10, Randolph, NJ 07869, US, on March 12, 2026, at 10:30 a.m.