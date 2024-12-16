Linda Brady

Our beloved wife, mother, sister and dear friend Linda Hornish Brady passed away peacefully in her sleep on Oct. 23, 2024.

The daughter of Ralph and Helen Hornish, Linda was born in Orange and raised in West Orange.

She moved to Sparta in 1967. She later lived in North Carolina to be close to her daughter.

All who were lucky to have Linda in their life knew her infectious passion for life, laughs and a good glass of wine. She loved her family and friends deeply and treasured her life with her husband, Marty Brady. They were just days from their 63rd anniversary.

Linda attended Marylawn of the Oranges Academy, Mount St. Dominic Academy and Seton Hall University, where she was crowned Miss Seton Hall in 1959.

Linda started her career as a school teacher. Her love for teaching was evident when she invited every one of her third-grade students to attend her wedding in 1961. Her entire class attended - a testament to the love her students had for her and she for them.

Linda was extremely active in her community and had many passions, all which brought her great joy. Linda worked with friends to start “Townhall,” a professional lecture series in Sparta, with notable speakers of the arts, politics and government.

She co-founded the Sussex County branch of the March of Dimes, spearheading numerous fundraising walks and events. She headed up the county’s Big Brothers & Big Sisters program and later was the executive director of the YMCA.

Linda was a co-founder of the Honey Invitational Golf Championship, with her lifelong friend Mary Lou McCutcheon. She ran golf clinics at the Lake Mohawk Golf Club and organized Ski Club trips to local mountains.

She worked for the county’s Department of Health and Senior Services and later in her career was a successful Realtor.

Linda was an advocate of the arts and served many years on the board of the Sussex County Arts Council. She was very active in Cornerstone Playhouse as an actor, director and producer of dozens of productions.

Linda also enjoyed long lunches and playing mahjong with her friends at the Lake Mohawk Golf Club. She was a former member of the Lake Mohawk Country Club.

Linda and Marty enjoyed many decades with lifelong friends in the tight-knit community of Lake Mohawk. Her friends were part of her family. She loved them deeply.

Later in her life when she moved to North Carolina, a great joy in her life was continuing her friendships with frequent calls back home.

Linda is survived by her husband; Marty; son, Glenn; son-in-law, Vincent; daughter, Devon; brother, Rudy Hornish; and her extended family.

A celebration of her life will be held in April.