Linda L. Hendrixson, PhD, of Hampton Township, passed away peacefully at home on Feb. 25. She was 86.

Linda was born in Carlstadt, N.J., to the late Leonard and Jean (nee Snook) Chamberlain. She and her family moved back to the Snook Farm in Frankford Township and lived in the Branchville area for her entire life.

She married Roger Hendrixson in 1957 after both graduating from Newton High School. Linda was a cheerleader and Roger a football player.

A lover of classical music, Linda sang with the Masterwork Chorus, performing works like Handel’s Messiah, Bach’s Mass in B minor, Brahm’s Requiem and Orff’s Carmina Burana in NYC and New Jersey.

Linda received her Master’s degree in 1984 and her Doctoral degree in 1996 from New York University (NYU) in the fields of Health Education and Human Sexuality.

She co-wrote college textbooks and numerous published articles while working as a professor at East Stroudsburg University, Montclair State University, and Upsala College.

Linda helped found Newton Planned Parenthood Health Center and The Women’s Center of Sussex County. She served on the board of the Sussex County Department of Health, Hampton Township Board of Health, and the Sussex County HIV/AIDS Advisory Committee. Linda served as a volunteer in many roles throughout her life in Sussex County.

She loved words, finding outlets through reading, writing, and crossword puzzles after her retirement. Both she and Roger shared a love of family, gardening, birds, and traveling across the USA and Canada.

Linda is survived by her three children, Kathy Milici and her husband Santo, Roger Hendrixson, Jr., his wife Elizabeth, grandchildren Ryan and Alyssa, and Karyn Greenstreet and her husband, Alastair. She is predeceased by her husband Roger Hendrixson, Sr., and siblings Barbara Garris and Martin Chamberlain.

A life full of love, beauty and service will never be forgotten.

A celebration of life service will be held at a future time.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to: Beautification Fund, Branchville Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 2692, Branchville, NJ 07826.