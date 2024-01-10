Linda Perrone passed away on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, at her home in Sparta after a lengthy battle with cancer. She was 69.

In her last days, she was comfortable and with her precious daughters, Hannah and Meagan, and her loving husband, Joey.

She had immense inner strength, wisdom and elegance, and we will sorely miss her wise counsel. Our sense of peace is rooted in the knowledge that one day we will be together again for eternity.

Linda was born on May 30, 1954, to Peter and Patricia Fitzgerald. She was raised in Jersey City and lived most of her adult life in Sussex County.

While raising her children and working, she was able to earn a bachelor’s degree in accounting (summa cum laude) from Upsala College.

She had a successful career, holding executive-level accounting positions at Matheson Tri-Gas and Toys R Us until she retired in 2012.

Linda enjoyed reading, opera and golf. She was a longtime member of the Lake Mohawk Golf Club.

Linda loved the beach and spending time at her home in Hilton Head, S.C.

She was a kind and caring person dedicated to her family and friends and will be sorely missed.

She is survived by her devoted husband, Joseph Sr.; daughters, Hannah Perrone, Megan Scorben and her husband Brian, and Brianne Murphy and her husband Joseph; and stepchildren, Joseph Jr. and Rachael Perrone. She was the proud grandmother of Elijah, Bradley, Mercy and Saoirse and stepgrandchildren Sabrina, Sofia and Taylor. She is also survived by her mother; sisters, Kathy Walker and her husband Thomas, Eileen Sullivan, Gail Kyc and Dawn Sandillo; and brother, Patrick Fitzgerald.

Services will be private.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, contributions in Linda’s memory be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.