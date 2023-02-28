Longtime volunteer Florence Meyer dies at 104

Florence Lydia Meyer lived her life with love, compassion and gratitude for her many blessings until the day she passed away on Feb. 8, 2023, at Complete Care at Barnhill in Newton at the wonderful age of 104.

All who had the privilege of being a part of her life would agree that she was always there to listen. She helped before she was asked, performed random acts of kindness without ever expecting reward or recognition, possessed a contagious laugh, liked to have fun, and always left a place better than she found it, thus improving the world with her positive and energetic nature.

Florence’s trust in the Lord and her strong belief that God will provide guided her throughout her life; always feeling blessed and grateful for the life she had.

Florence was born Jan. 14, 1919 in New York City to Florence and George Habermann of Jersey City, N.J.

She graduated from Dickinson High School in Jersey City. Her favorite thing to do was skipping school with several friends, heading off to New York City to see Frank Sinatra, ol’ Blue Eyes, perform at the Paramount Theater.

After graduation, she worked as an information operator for New Jersey Bell. She recalled having to pass a rigorous test regarding numeral pronunciation to become an operator.

Florence frequently babysat for a family living next door to a very handsome young man with a ’32 Chevrolet Cabriolet. On Dec. 21, 1940, Florence married that handsome young man, Harry Charles Meyer, at the Hotel Plaza in Jersey City.

Honeymooning in Atlantic City with $50 in hand, the couple began their life journey together. They moved to Paterson, then to Fair Lawn, where their children Bruce (1941) and Jane Eyre (1944) were born.

The Meyer family resettled to Roseland in 1947, welcoming baby Robert in 1950. They lived happily in Roseland for 39 years.

Flossie’s lifelong volunteering efforts began with her membership in the Roseland Presbyterian Church, where she joyfully sang in the senior choir, taught Sunday school and vacation Bible school, and was a church Deacon.

She was a tireless advocate for strong public schools and supported school initiatives to improve the local elementary school and the development of the newly constructed West Essex Regional High School in North Caldwell.

As the children grew up, she enthusiastically led the local Cub Scouts, Brownies and Girl Scouts.

While residing in Roseland, Flossie put her entrepreneurial skills to work creating and developing West Essex Driver Service (WE Drive), a personal car service business, catering to clients in the greater New Jersey-New York City area. She stewarded this very successful business for 15 years.

After the sudden death of her husband, Harry, in 1982, Florence moved to a lovely condo in Newton. It was at that time that Flossie shifted her volunteering spirit into high gear. She worked cheerfully for the Newton Hospital “Bee Hive” thrift store for 25 years. Each and every person entering the store couldn’t wait to see Flossie to catch up on the latest news.

Flo also joined the Sparta Presbyterian Church, offering her services as a Deacon, her voice in the choir and as a teacher for Bible school. She prepared large quantities of soup for the homeless, knitted prayer shawls for the needy and worked at the very popular church rummage sales.

In addition, Flossie was an active member of the Junior Women’s Club of Sparta, Sparta Seniors and the Sparta Senior Advisory. She enthusiastically took part in the Sparta Senior Olympics, Sparta Historical Society and was a member of the Good Time Tappers, a senior tap-dancing group.

Eventually, Flossie’s incredible volunteering spirit was formally recognized when, in 2006, she was awarded the Sussex County Senior of the Year Citation. In 2018, she received the Town Council Patriots Award.

Moving to Knoll Heights Village in Sparta, Flo quickly became the President of the Residents’ Association, continuing her work improving the lives of others for the common good. Throughout her entire time at Knoll Heights, Flo gained friends of all ages and backgrounds. She served others before herself, living life with gratitude and joie de vivre!

Throughout her life, Flo loved the game of bridge, playing competitively with all age groups, levels and conventions. She always recommended that older players sit at a table with younger ones in order to stay on top of their game! She was truly a lifetime learner.

Celebrating her 100th birthday, more than 100 friends and family came from all over the United States to celebrate and highlight this extraordinary lady and her incredible life. The governor of New Jersey participated as well by sending Flo a citation marking the event. She received letters from the chief justice of the U.S. Supreme Court, John Roberts, as well as President Donald J. Trump, congratulating her on her milestone birthday.

She addressed the gathering by recounting the events of her life beginning with the Spanish flu in 1918-19, the Depression, bread lines, World War II, Korean War, Vietnam War, Gulf War, the various presidents, assassinations, COVID-19 and much more, interjecting humor, of course, when appropriate. Despite recalling some of the hard times, she reminded everyone to “stay positive” ... that she had survived it all and “so will you!”

Having been asked a question regarding the most valuable piece of advice she might have for all the guests, Flossie proudly said without reservation, “Accepting change, as we age, is the most important advice I can give you. It will bring you happiness.”

Truly a life of LOVE well lived!

She was predeceased by her loving husband of 39 years, Harry Charles Meyer; her son Bruce Charles Meyer of Bolivia, N.C.; her grandson, Adam John DeMado of Washington, Conn.; her sisters, Calista Prokopy of Melbourne, Fla., Georgette Meyer of Hollywood, Fla.; and her brother, Stanley Habermann of Washington, DC.

Surviving family members include her daughter, Jane Eyre De Mado, and son-in-law, John De Mado, of Marco Island, Fla., and Port Clyde, Maine; and her son, Robert William Meyer, of Sparta and daughter-in-law, Susan Mallan Meyer of Bolivia, N.C. Surviving grandchildren include Timothy De Mado, Andrew De Mado, Matthew De Mado, Christian Meyer and Kathryn Auguston. Flossie’s great-grandchildren include Jackson De Mado, Aydan and Gareth Meyer, Gavin and Tanner De Mado and Connor Auguston.

Please join the family for a celebration of Flossie’s wonderful life on Saturday, June 24 at 1 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Sparta.

In lieu of flowers, contributions will be collected for a memorial bench to be placed at the Sparta Senior Center in memory of Florence Lydia Meyer. Make out checks to Sparta Ecumenical Council/ Memo Line: Memorial Bench and mail them to Knoll Communities, Attn: Francesca McKernan, 39 Trapasso Drive, Sparta, NJ 07871.