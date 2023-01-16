Louis V. Mascola of Sparta passed away on Dec. 6, 2022.

Lou was born Sept, 6 in New York and grew up in West Orange, N.J.

He received his master’s from NYU in business administration and urban planning.

He enjoyed being outdoors and working with his hands. He spent his life working construction, first as a home builder and for the past 30 years as the owner of Abbey Ironworks. He recently retired.

Lou and Marguerite raised their family in Sparta.

He loved to spend time with his children and most importantly his five grandchildren. Whenever possible, he would travel with Marguerite and their many close friends. Lou loved golfing and would spend hours on the beach.

He was adored by everyone he met, truly a magnetic soul. If you knew him, you couldn’t help but love him. Kind, funny, genuine (and always sporting a great tan), his happy-go-lucky attitude stayed with him all the way to the end. Lou never ceased to inspire those closest to him.

He will be forever remembered by his wife of 50 years, Marguerite (O’Brien) Mascola; his children, Maureen, Meredith (Jason) and Louis (Christy); and his five grandchildren, whom he cherished dearly. He will be missed by his mother, Emily, as well as his extended family and friends.

Lou was predeceased by his father, Giacomo “Jack” Mascola.

Visitation was Dec. 11 and a funeral Mass was celebrated Dec. 12 at Our Lady of the Lake Church in Sparta. Cremation was private.

The family wishes to send a special thank you to the staff at the Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice for their care and compassion and asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the hospice or to prostate cancer research.