Lynne Charlemyne (Molloy) Ackerman

Lynne Ackerman passed away June 1 after a brief but courageous battle with myelodysplastic syndrome, a type of blood cancer.

Lynne was born in Rochester, NY, the daughter of Lucille Diedrick Molloy and Donald P. Molloy. She grew up in Denville, NJ, and graduated from Morris Knolls High School in 1966.

Lynne had a successful career as a commercial and corporate flight attendant. She started her career with Trans World Airlines and worked there for nine years. After a brief hiatus with her three young sons, she returned to the workforce as a corporate flight attendant for another 30 years. During that span, she worked for Phillip Morris, the ambassador of Mozambique, and NetJets.

She retired as a flight attendant in the mid-2010s but continued to stay active, working part-time at Saucon Valley Country Club. This allowed her to be close to her favorite activity, playing golf. Lynne also enjoyed swimming, bowling, and long walks with her beloved dog Monique. She liked watching college basketball and pro football, rooting for her New York Giants no matter where she was. With her occupation, she was able to travel a great deal and would always take the opportunity to explore the city or country she was in. She enjoyed going to the theater, discovering museums and dining at unique restaurants. After living most of her life on the East Coast (raising her family in Sparta, NJ, and initially retiring to Allentown, Pennsylvania), she decided to move to Arizona in 2019 so she could play golf year-round.

Her memory is especially treasured by her three sons: William John Ackerman II (Amanda Springmann) of Falls Church, Virginia, Richard Edward Ackerman (Kin Wan) of St. Louis, Missouri, and Derek Douglas Ackerman (Christina Hickel) of Phoenix, Arizona. Other survivors include sister Dr. Donna Molloy Mogan of Durham, NC; niece Tara Mogan Blom of Annapolis, Maryland; great-niece Jacqueline Martin; and grandchildren Jack, Henry, Jacob, Evi, Scarlet, Lucas and Oliver. In addition to her family, Lynne leaves behind many friends who will miss her dearly.

A celebration of life will take place at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Mount Arlington, N.J., on October 8th at 10 a.m.