Lynne R. Cilli of Hamburg passed away on Friday, June 2, 2023, at home surrounded by her loving family. She was 79.

Lynne was born in Red Bank on April 28, 1944, to the late Walt and Ruth (Hasteadt) Richmond. She grew up in Belford and lived in Green Township, West Milford and Sparta before settling in Hamburg seven years ago.

Lynne received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education from William Paterson University.

Before her retirement, she was a special-ed teacher and guidance counselor for the Jefferson Township Board of Education.

In 1999, Lynne was the Morris County Counselor of County and was a member of the New Jersey School Counselors Association.

She enjoyed playing tennis and golf but, above all, cherished spending time with her beloved family and friends.

The beloved wife to Vincent Cilli, Lynne also is survived by her children, Matthew Cilli and his wife Val and Mark Cilli and his wife Toni; her grandchildren, John, Doug, Daniel, Matthew, Taylor, Ryan, Emma, Olivia and Layne; her sisters, Chris Mobley-Ketchum and Ginnie Raffay; her sister-in-law, Elena Leonard; and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial visitation will be held Saturday, June 10 from noon to 3 p.m. at Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St., Newton. A memorial service will begin at 3 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Disease Research at www.brightfocus.org

Condolences may be offered to the family online at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com