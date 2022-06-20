Margaret Dorothy “Peggy” Pierson, 93, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family and loved ones. A former resident of Lake Mohawk for over 50 years, Peggy was the daughter of George and Mary Sever of Bobtown, Penn. A 1948 graduate of Waynesburg College where she was crowned Carnival Queen, Homecoming Queen and Centennial Queen, Peggy spent many years as a high school business teacher in Penn., Ohio, N.Y. and N.J., with some of her favorite days spent substitute teaching at Pope John High School in her “retirement.”

She was predeceased by her parents, loving husband of 52 years, Dr. George T. Pierson, her brothers-in-law Howard “Wink” Wilson and Kenneth D. Pierson, and her sisters-in-law Bette Wilson and Patricia Pierson.

She is survived by her beloved children, Glenn (Kim) Pierson, of Summerville, S.C., and Gail (Brendan) Kinney, of Fredon Twp., N.J.; six grandchildren, Rane (Ariana) Pierson, Tory (Jonathan) Lewis, Jordan (Anthony) Pessolano, Dakota Pierson, Madison (Tracy Fudge) and Peyton Kinney; over three great-grandchildren, Jameson, Sasha & Roman Lewis, Baby Boy Pessolano due in August 2022; and her sister, Mary Ann Sever (Pittsburgh, Penn.).

Peggy was a devoted member of the Sparta United Methodist Church where she was a trustee, a member of the choir, a volunteer at the Church Mouse Thrift Shop and spent many years at the bake table during the Strawberry festivals. In 2009, the United Methodist Women presented her with a “Special Mission Recognition” in honor of her years of outstanding service to the church. Peggy loved to spend time at their summer cottage on Chaumont Bay in Three Mile Bay, N.Y., her home away from home.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday, June 24, 2022, at the Sparta United Methodist Church, with a service immediately following. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Peggy’s memory may be made to The Sparta United Methodist Church, 61 Sparta Ave., Sparta, N.J., or to the Fredon Volunteer Fire Company, 436 State Route 94S, Fredon, NJ 07860. Online condolences may be offered at smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.