Margaretta J. (Margie/Meggie) Roberto

Margaretta J. (aka Margie, Meggie) Roberto passed away on May 23, 2022, at Saddleback Memorial Hospital. She was born May 8, 1930, in Elizabeth, N.J. to Greta Wiedman Van Solingen and B William Van Solingen.

She is survived by her daughters Linda Kersten and Deborah Williamson; granddaughter Lindsey Sealy; sister Julie McCollum; nephews J Scott Blume (Heather), B William Van Solingen, Richard Van Solingen, and David Van Solingen; and many other loved nieces, nephews and grand nieces and nephews.

Margie was predeceased by her husband Richard A. Roberto and brother B William Van Solingen.

While living in Sparta, Lake Mohawk, N.J., Margie was very active in Eastern Star and served as Worthy Matron. She was also an owner in Connie’s Accent House for 25 years, doing what she loved most, helping others decorate their homes. After Margie and her husband Richard moved to Laguna Woods in 2003, she started a club called Smart Ideas in order to continue doing what she loved, helping people decorate their manors. Margie was a member of Lutheran Church of The Cross and a longtime Friends of the Foundation member at Saddleback Medical Center. Margie always had a smile and kind word for everyone she met.

Memorial Services will be June 17, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Lutheran Church of The Cross, 24231 El Toro Rd, Laguna Woods, Calif. Memorial contributions can be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children So Cal, Office of Development, 909 S Fair Oaks Ave, Pasadena, CA 91105.