Margery Smith

Margery G. Smith, known as Marge to her friends and family, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 10, 2024, at Newton Medical Center. She was 88.

She was born in Jersey City and lived in Randolph for 37 years before moving to Franklin.

Marge was a registered nurse who dedicated her career to caring for others. She worked at Dover General Hospital and with Dr. Robert Siroty in Dover before retiring from private-duty nursing in 1990.

Marge loved nature, birds (especially owls) and reading and was a Christmas-aholic. She was a live wire and did things her own way. Tell her not to feed the raccoons from the window and of course she would anyway.

She loved a crowd and would entertain all with stories for hours. No story was complete without a personal zinger or two toward her closest friends and family.

Marge was a devoted mother to Robert C. Smith Jr. of Randolph and David A. Smith of Sparta. She is survived by her loving daughters-in-law, Shirl and Renee, and her four grandchildren, Caroline, Emily, Ryan and Ciera. She is also survived by her brother, Watts Gerard of Missouri.

Marge’s cremation services were private, under the direction of F John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main St., Franklin.

A Celebration of Life will be scheduled in the future.

In lieu of flowers, donations to a favorite animal shelter in her name would be greatly appreciated.

