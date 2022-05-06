Maria “Rita” Ebbinkhuysen of Athens, Penn., formerly of Asbury Park, New Jersey, passed away at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Penn., on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at the age of 75. Rita was born in Utrecht, Holland, on January 28, 1947, to Felix and Alice. She was preceded in death by her loving father Felix, mother Alice, and her niece Rita Jane “Brandee” Stoehr.

As a young girl, Rita moved from Holland to New Jersey with her parents, older sister Tina and younger brother Fred. In her mid-20s, Rita met Jane in Lincoln Park, New Jersey. Rita and Jane happily spent the next 50 years of their lives together.

She devoted her time and energy as a caregiver to family members and loved ones. Rita’s charm, laugh and smile would enlighten anyone she came in contact with. Rita worked as a hairdresser and a waitress, but her favorite was babysitting her “grandsons” Jacob and Luke for all their lives.

Rita is lovingly remembered and survived by her life-long partner Jane Van Hagen; her sister Tina Stoehr (Sparta, NJ); her niece Candee Stoehr of Georgia, (Mercedes and Dylan); nephew Lex Stoehr of Georgia, (Denise and Alex); her brother Fred Ebbinkhuysen (Toms River, NJ), his wife Sue; her niece Melissa of NJ (Brad, Olivia, and Brooke); and nephew Fred Jr., also of NJ (Kathy, Samantha, and Liam). She is also survived by her “adopted daughter” Kerri Hazen and “grandsons” Jacob and Luke.

To celebrate Rita’s life, gather with friends and family, share memories and great times with her and have some good food and a “cocktail!”

Blauvelt Funeral Home in Waverly, NY, was in charge of her arrangements. Rita and Jane loved their cats, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Stray Haven Humane Society in Waverly, NY, in her name.

Those we love don’t go away

They walk beside us every day,

Unseen, unheard, but always near

Still loved, still missed, and very dear.

Maria “Rita” Ebbinkhuysen

JANUARY 28, 1947 - MARCH 30, 2022