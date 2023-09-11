Marie Fowler of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., formerly of Sparta, entered eternal rest on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. She was 85.

She was born in May 1938 in New York City to Margaret Rice and George Mahoney. She grew up part of a large Rice family.

Marie met her husband, Kenneth, coming to Lake Mohawk for weekends and holidays. They were married in 1958 and lived in Sparta for 22 years.

During her working days in New York, New Jersey and Florida, she worked mainly in accounting.

Marie had many interests; she was president of the Pat Boone Fan Club as a teenager.

In New Jersey, she was an active participant in her children’s lives as a Girl Scout leader, cheerleading adviser, class mom, secretary and president of the Parents Guild.

She was co-owner of F&M Associates. She also was president of the Sparta Area Chamber of Commerce and was named Woman of the Year by the chamber.

Marie lived in Florida for more than 40 years. She became an expert orchid grower and was passionate about the Miami Dolphins.

She was proud of her Irish heritage and loved all animals and her family. She was so proud of her grandchildren, but her great-granddaughters were the apple of her eye.

She had a gift for always seeing the best in others.

Marie is survived by her husband of 65 years, Kenneth; her daughters, Karen Dillman and Sharon Finkle and her husband Richard Finkle; her grandchildren, Michael and Samantha Dillman, Amanda and Brian Saxton, Matthew Finkle, and Zachary and Kelsey Dillman; her great-granddaughters, Carter Saxton and Tyler Dillman; her sister, Patricia Siccardi; and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her daughter Nancy Lynn Fowler.

A private Celebration of Life was held in Florida and another in New Jersey.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St Jude Research Hospital, stjude.org/donatetoday